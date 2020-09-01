Missing Calaveras Youth Found Safe

Missing Child Found Safe View Photo

Arnold, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe in Nevada.

She was reported missing yesterday after allegedly being abducted by her mother in the Arnold area during a supervised visit under Child Protective Services. The sheriff’s office reports she was located in Churchill County in Nevada, in the company of her mother, Rebecca Boyett. The Sheriff’s Office reports, “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office regarding extradition and charging. Additionally, the abduction case will be forwarded to federal authorities for review.”

Boyett is charged with kidnapping, possession of stolen property, kidnapping, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.