Slink Fire Closes Highway 395 And Threatens Town Of Walker

Walker, CA — Winds and dry fuels allowed the Slink Fire in Mono County to make a significant run and spurred numerous evacuation orders.

The fire in Mono County, along the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada, is burning on both sides of Highway 395 and has forced the evacuation of the towns of Walker and Coleville. Highway 395 is closed in the area. Officials report that it is has been challenging to get air support to the fire due to heavy, dense, smoke.

Late yesterday firefighters experienced extreme fire activity, with wind-driven runs, a crown fire, and long-range spotting. The fire is estimated to be 6,500 acres and there is five percent containment. Structure protection is currently the main priority around Walker and Coleville. Around 250 firefighters are assigned to the incident.