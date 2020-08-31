County Board Of Education Will Appoint New Member

Sonora, CA — No candidates for Tuolumne County’s Board Of Education qualified to represent the Jamestown area in the upcoming November election. The Board is looking for residents in Trustee Area 5 to apply for the position and then they will appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

Casey Littleton currently holds the Trustee Area 5 seat, he assumed the position in December 2018. He took over for Martha Golay who had resigned. Littleton turned in signatures to qualify for the November 2020 ballot but after a review, not enough of the signatures he gathered were in his district. The disqualified signatures were enough to disqualify Littleton from being placed on the November ballot. County Superintendent Cathy Parker says one problem is that the Trustee Areas are not perfectly aligned with Tuolumne County’s School District boundaries. The area represents the Jamestown School District and the portion of the Sonora Elementary School District within the Mill Villa, Gibbs, and Valponi precincts. A detailed district map of the various school districts and trustee areas is here and in our Community Guide section here.

The board will review Board Candidate Applications available here, and then appoint a new trustee to serve for a four-year term that begins in 2020 and will go to the election in 2024. Candidates must be a registered voter over 18 in Trustee Area 5, and submit the paperwork by September 11, 2020 by 4:00 p.m. For additional information and to receive a packet, contact Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools at 209-536-2010.