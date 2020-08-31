Supervisors To Discuss Affordable Housing Project And COVID Matters

Tuolumne County Administration Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Grant funding to help construct an affordable housing project in Sonora will be up for discussion at Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting.

The board will vote on approving an agreement with Visionary Home Builders so that $500,000 in state grant money can be used by the company to help build affordable housing rentals. The money is available through the “No Place Like Home” state program designed to increase housing in the state. The project, planned for completion in 2023, would be built on a 6.7 acre parcel at 20080 Cedar Road. It is near the vicinity of Greenley Road and Cabezut Road. The land is owned by Adventist Health, and the healthcare organization has agreed to sell the property for the construction of affordable housing. Two separate site plans are being considered. One includes 84 affordable housing units and the other would construct 80 units. It would likely consist of three-story buildings with one, two and three-bedroom units. The company, and not the county, would own and operate the rental buildings.

Also Tuesday the board will hear an update on the local response to COVID-19 from the public health department. Later in the meeting, the board will hear a proposal from Supervisor Anaiah Kirk to form a new committee, comprised of local private doctors and healthcare providers, to help provide data and information for the board about COVID-19.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.