Former State Lawmaker Berryhill Passes Away

Modesto, CA — A Republican lawmaker who represented the Mother Lode for 12 years at the state capitol in Sacramento has died.

Tom Berryhill passed away today. Berryhill served in the Assembly from 2006-2010 and in the Senate from 2010-2018. He had most recently been serving as a Stanislaus County Supervisor.

“Our community has lost a giant,” says Senator Andreas Borgeas, who followed Berryhill in Senate District 8. “Tom Berryhill led a dedicated life of service to his community both in the California Legislature and the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Tom was my mentor and imparted the importance of respect, civility and collegiality in California politics. My wife Anna and I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Berryhill family as they endure this difficult time.”

Berryhill’s father Clare was a state lawmaker, and a Secretary of the California Department of Agriculture. His brother Bill Berryhill was also a California Assembly member. Berryhill had been battling health issues in recent years. A broken hip in 2018 forced him to miss the final months of the legislative session. Around that time he was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Berryhill was 67 years old.