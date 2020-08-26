Two New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County, Regional Report

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports two new COVID-19 cases today, both are in isolation.

The Roadmap to Recovery Metric is now at 30.6 per 100,000 population and needs to stay below 100 per 100,000 or not go above that for three consecutive days to remain off the State’s monitoring list. According to Public Health officials, there are many open appointment times available for coronavirus testing at the state testing site at Frogtown in Angels Camp (the Calaveras Fairgrounds) and Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

Known Tuolumne tests: 9,537, positive 179 (90 females and 89 males), hospitalized 1, active cases 11, total recovered 166.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results in two to three days lately. Stating “This represents a significantly reduced wait time for results.” They also state there are many open appointments available at the state testing site at Frogtown in Angels Camp. Anyone concerned about possible exposure is encouraged to go get tested. Contact information appears below the charts.

The images of charts show the active cases as we have reported each day. San Joaquin’s positive case count jumped by 923 since yesterday but 414 are reported as new cases today and 509 are from previous days. Their department of health states “True prevalence of this disease may not be known as most cases are likely not diagnosed or reported. A patient is counted only once if they have multiple positive tests.” San Joaquin also updated their definition for what recovered means in their reports noting a standardized definition does not exist and is based on a person not being in the hospital least 14 days after their symptoms first appeared or, if they do not show symptoms for least 14 days since their first positive COVID-19 test. San Joaquin has a 1.8 percent mortality rate, 46.1 percent of the deaths had diabetes, 41 percent had cardiovascular disease, 19.2 percent had chronic lung disease (some had combinations of those) 14.1 percent had no known contributing factor unless they were over 65 accounting for 66 percent or 196 of the deaths.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/20 0 0 Amador 15 8/25 2 3 Calaveras 35 8/25 26 5 Mariposa 2 8/25 0 1 Madera 678 8/25 25 14 Merced 1,588 8/25 262 78 Mono 2 8/25 0 0 San Joaquin 1,521 8/25 414 133/39 Stanislaus 505 8/24 201 157/53 Tuolumne 11 8/25 2 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 197(+3) 226 14 Calaveras 186(+18) 223 2 Mariposa 65 (+0) 69 2 Madera 2,780(+161) 3,509 51 Merced 5,992(+362) 7,428 110 Mono 158(+13) 162 2 San Joaquin 14,727 (+328) 16,545 297 Stanislaus 12,464 (+506) 13,483 232 Tuolumne 166(+1) 179 2

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community