Update: Power Restored For Many In Twain Harte And Up Past Long barn

Update 5:12 PM: PG&E reports it has restored power to its customers.

Update 4:39 PM: PG&E is on the scene of the power outage affecting 3,718 customers. They are assessing the cause of the outage and will provide an estimate of when power will be restored soon. Their preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by an equipment issue.

Original 4:15 PM: Twain Harte, CA — The power is out for an estimated 3,718 PG&E customers, some in Twain Harte and many more above Twain Harte in Sugar Pine, MiWuk and Confidence. The outage began at about 3:30 PM.

PG&E does not list a cause and is on its way to assess the situation. There is no indication that the outage is a public safety power shut-off or fire-related. There is no estimate of when power will be restored.

Currently, PG&E does lists only five customers without power in the greater Groveland or Moccasin area affected by the Moc Fire. As reported this morning here, Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley stated he will be working with the Moc Fire incident command team today to further develop a “repopulation plan” in the evacuation zone.