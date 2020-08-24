Sonora Area Foundation Community Recovery Fund Provides Over $197K

Sonora, CA — In response to the community impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, the Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) established a fund that has provided $197,000 since the end of March to help. The Community Recovery Fund (CRF) has granted money to both longstanding organizations and newly minted outreach programs. More than $55,000 has been granted to ATCAA Food Bank to meet the pressing needs of hunger and food insecurity.

As reported here, the SAF partnered with Clarke Broadcasting for a record-breaking $190,000 fundraiser for Meals On Wheels.

The CRF is designed to be a repository for donations to help local groups impacted by COVID-19. Grants will continue to be made to non-profit organizations, government entities, and those providing charitable services to Tuolumne County residents impacted either directly by the pandemic or the related “stay at home” mandate.

100-percent of the money donated to the fund will be spent locally.

Foundation Executive Director Darrell Slocum explains many more of the details, and early actions the foundation has taken in response to COVID-19, in a new myMotherLode.com blog that can be found by clicking here.

For information on grant applications, making a donation, or establishment of a donor fund, contact the Foundation at 209-533-2596 or through its website www.sonora-area.org.