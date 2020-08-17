Single Item On Supervisors Special Agenda

Tuolumne County Administration Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors have called for a special meeting today.

It begins at 9am and the only item on the agenda is a staff presentation on “uses of discretionary revenue and personnel comparisons” among the various county departments.

The meeting is being held virtually from the board meeting room. You can watch the meeting live on myMotherLode.com. Options for publicly commenting are below:

1) via computer at https://zoom.us/j/98737385155 and/or 2) Call in at: (1) (669) 900-9128 with Webinar ID: 987 3738 5155

The supervisors will also hold their regular Tuesday meeting tomorrow.