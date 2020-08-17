Mostly cloudy
76.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Single Item On Supervisors Special Agenda

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Administration Building

Tuolumne County Administration Building

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors have called for a special meeting today.

It begins at 9am and the only item on the agenda is a staff presentation on “uses of discretionary revenue and personnel comparisons” among the various county departments.

The meeting is being held virtually from the board meeting room. You can watch the meeting live on myMotherLode.com. Options for publicly commenting are below:

1) via computer at https://zoom.us/j/98737385155 and/or 2) Call in at: (1) (669) 900-9128 with Webinar ID: 987 3738 5155

The supervisors will also hold their regular Tuesday meeting tomorrow.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 