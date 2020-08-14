Statewide Flex Alert Call For Friday

California Independent System Operator (ISO) current energy outlook View Photo

Sonora, CA — With sizzling temperatures in the forecast, the state’s power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, and targets residential air conditioning use.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, calling for voluntary electricity conservation, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is encouraging customers to conserve electricity during that time span.

The utility defines a Flex Alert as an urgent call to immediately conserve electricity and shift power demand to off-peak hours to ease the strain on the grid. The triple-digit temperatures are predicted to last through the weekend and into late next week with nighttime temperatures also forecast to be above average. PG&E says prolonged heat over several consecutive days typically drives electricity demand higher and offers customers these conservation tips:

Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher if health permits or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning, when possible.

Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.

Unplug phone chargers, power strips (those without a switch) and other equipment when not in use. Taken together, these small items can use as much power as your refrigerator. Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks such as vacuuming, laundry, dishwashing and computer time until after 10 p.m.

Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.

The company also notes that these Flex Alert-related conservation efforts could reduce the risk of further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.