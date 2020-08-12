Dispute Over Personal Property Turns Violent

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA— A local man accused of beating a person severely enough to require being airlifted to a valley trauma center is behind bars with a $140,000 bail.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark says the alleged assault, which occurred around noon Tuesday in the 1200-block of Howell Road, San Andreas, was triggered by a dispute over personal property.

During the argument, according to Stark, the suspect, 53-year-old James Brian Standard of San Andreas, threatened to kill the victim and allegedly began his attack as the victim attempted to stop him from removing some of the disputed property.

Stark reports that Standard punched the victim with his fists several times after which the victim briefly lost consciousness and fell to the ground, after which the suspect began kicking the victim, doing so about 15 times, causing major injuries.

Standard was taken to Mark Twain Medical Center prior to booking for apparently injuring himself while striking the victim, Stark adds. He was charged with battery causing serious bodily injury, making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.