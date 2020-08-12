Sunny
Blue Jay Fire Grows Slightly In Yosemite

By B.J. Hansen
Blue Jay Fire - Perimeter in red

Yosemite, CA — A fire burning in an isolated area of Yosemite National Park is up to 65 acres.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike on July 24 about four miles south of White Wolf Campground and one mile west of Lukens Lake Trail. On Monday it was reported as 58 acres. It is burning at an elevation of about 9,000 feet. A fire crew continues to monitor the incident and is utilizing natural barriers like granite and bare ground to slow the spread. It is not threatening any structures, but it is visible from high elevation areas like Tioga Pass.

