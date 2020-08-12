Calaveras County Adds Fourteen New Cases Of COVID-19

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-8-11-20 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County adds another 14 positive coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 161.

Health officials provide this breakdown of the new cases: two females and four males between 18 to 49 years of age, four males between 50-64 years of age, and one female and three males over the age of 65. District 1 had the most cases with five, followed by four in District 3 and three in District 5. Districts 2 and 4 had one case each.

While the state continues to deal with its “CalREDIE” electronic reporting system backlog of COVID-19 lab reports, Calaveras health officials relay that recent data published by the department may reflect an underreporting of coronavirus cases in the county. They add that any new cases attributed to the backlog will be reported to local health departments when resolved. Anyone with a positive lab result is encouraged to call 754-6460 for information, services, and support.

Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita reminds residents to practice preventative actions like wearing masks in public. He adds, “It is also best to avoid gatherings with people you don’t live with. All of these measures can add up and help slow the spread.”

Of the reported 161 confirmed coronavirus cases, 29 remain active and 131 cases have since recovered with one death attributed to the virus.