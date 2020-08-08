Long Motorists Delays For Road Repairs In Calaveras County

Road work with flaggers View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Road repairs will create “major” delays for motorists along a route that stretches from San Andreas to Mountain Ranch, according to Calaveras County Public Works.

The patchwork and paving project runs all next week along Old Gulch Road, between the intersections of Michel Road and Calaveritas Road. Road crews will start on the west end of the roadway at the intersection of Calaveritas Road and work east towards Michel Road. The work will require one-lane traffic with flaggers.

The hours of operation will be during the daylight hours, Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 14th, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be heavy construction equipment on the roadway and lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic in the areas where work is being conducted. Public works officials warn of “major delays,” especially possible during commute times.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and obey all traffic control signs and flaggers. Questions on the project should be directed to the public works dept. at (209) 754-6401.