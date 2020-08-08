Update: Fire Reported On J-59

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 6:40 p.m.: CAL Fire ground crews are battling a grass fire burning in the La Grange area of Stanislaus County. The blaze is in the vicinity of J-59, between Cooperstown and La Grange, west of Lake Don Pedro. CAL Fire reports the fire is 2 acres in size and burning at a slow rate of spread. No structures are threatened. All incoming resources have been called off except for one engine.

Original report at 6:28 a.m.: La Grange, CA — CAL Fire ground crews are heading to a vegetation fire reported in the area of J-59, between Cooperstown and La Grange, west of Lake Don Pedro in Stanislaus County.

The grass fire broke out along J-59 near Cooperstown Road. CAL Fire has no details regarding the size of the blaze, its rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.