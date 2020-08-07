Angels Camp To Declare Emergency Related To O’Reilly Fire

O'Reilly Fire In Angels Camp View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Hoping to be eligible for funding to help offset the costs of fighting the O’Reilly Fire on July 31st, the Angels Camp City Councill will vote on approving a local emergency proclamation.

It will be discussed at a special meeting scheduled for 5pm this evening.

The fire ignited at 5pm last Friday in a field behind the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 740 South Main Street. Air and ground resources, in a joint command between the city and CAL Fire, were able to stop the blaze at 10 acres. However, it destroyed one home and damaged two others. It also destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Angels Camp Fire Department has called it “suspicious.”

Details about how to take part in the city council meeting are detailed below:

THIS MEETING WILL NOT BE PHYSICALLY OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC MAY PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING VIA VIDEO CONFERENCING AT https://meet.google.com/vbt-jofi-svy AND VIA TELECONFERENCE BY CALLING +1 657-845-2546 MEETING ID: 338 576 372# AND WILL BE GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO PROVIDE PUBLIC COMMENT.