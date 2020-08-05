Hwy 108 Sonora Pass Traffic Slow Due To Box Truck Spill

Hwy 108 closure due to big rig accident Aug 5 2020 View Photo

Mono County, CA — Travelers hoping to access Sonora Pass will have a slow ride, according to CHP and Caltrans officials.

A box truck rollover this afternoon temporarily shut down the highway in the Sonora Junction area for well over an hour. To view a traffic map of the closure, click into the image box. However, CHP Bridgeport officials say that one lane is now open about five miles east of the Mono/Tuolumne County line.

It is not known how long the traffic controls will be in place as the non-injury crash involved spillage of paint that the truck was carrying and crews are working to clean it up.

For those who can avoid the area altogether, alternate routes are long ones and include Highways 89 and 4 towards Stockton or 89 and 88 towards Sacramento.