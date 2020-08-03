Attack With Metal Pipe Lands Calaveras Man Behind Bars

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A Valley Springs man is in jail on a $100,000 bail following a Sunday battery incident.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials say just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon, they were called to a Valley Springs residence in the 2000 block of Glen Court, where they subsequently arrested 21-year-old Kristopher Enders, who was among the home’s residents. Officials say an argument began between the homeowner and occupants allowed to stay at the residence and apparently there was some bad blood after which the owner locked Enders out.

Apparently upset at the action, Enders kicked the front door open, riling the owner, and a physical fight broke out during which the suspect armed himself with a metal pipe and struck the victim several times with it.

Enders was booked into Calaveras County Jail on charges of battery causing great bodily injury and deadly assault with a weapon, not a firearm.