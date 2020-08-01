17 New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras County

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases.

The county is only releasing numbers twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. The latest update today shows 17 new cases. The public health department reports, “This is largest increase reported in a single reporting period.”

Six cases were reported in supervisor District 1, Districts 2 and 4 had two reported cases each, District 3 had one case, and District 5 had four cases.

The health department adds, “One of the newly reported cases was confirmed in an elderly female resident of Avalon Health Care San Andreas. Investigations are underway jointly between Calaveras Public Health epidemiology staff and Avalon infection control representatives to determine the source of the infection, and whether other residents or staff may be infected. Strict infection prevention activities remain in effect in the facility. According to Avalon administration, this appears to be an isolated case and no spread of the virus to other residents appears to have occurred.”

Calaveras County has now had 125 cases, 96 are recovered and 28 remain active.