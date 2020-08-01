Fire In Angels Camp Threatening Structures

Fire Angels Camp July 31 2020 View Photos

Update at 5:45 p.m.: Columbia aircraft have been called to the fire being dubbed the “O’Reilly Incident” and possibly at least one other fire.

The O’Reilly Incident involves a grass fire ignited behind the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, between Highway 49 and Mark Twain Road. CAL Fire dispatch reports the grass fire is five acres in size and the flames have spread to a home. They add that several structures are threatened.

The CHP has closed South Main Street/Highway 49 at the Mark Twain intersection. There are evacuations in the area and CAL Fire dispatch says if anyone in the area feels threatened in their homes or business to leave immediately. They also ask the public stay out of the downtown Angels Camp area.

Original post at 5:15 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — CAL Fire ground crews are battling a grass fire in Angels Camp, off South Main Street/Highway 49. The flames broke out behind the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, between Highway 49 and Mark Twain Road. CAL Fire dispatch relays the flames are moving at a “heavy spread” and that structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.