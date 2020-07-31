Man On ‘Rampage’ Arrested After Negotiation With Crisis Team

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Deputies attempting to deal with a man on a rampage had to set up a perimeter and ordered neighbors to shelter in place so they could safely deal with him.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, Friday morning around 10:30, dispatch received a 911 call from a witness who reported an altercation between the suspect, 37-year-old Cory Virgil Baug of Vallecito, and a 77-year-old male victim, who he allegedly pushed to the ground.

As deputies were dispatched to the Vallecito residence in the 3000 block of Juniper Road, dispatch received a second 911 call stating the suspect was on a “rampage,” throwing items around the home and threatening to kill those there. Stark says the victims fled from the residence in fear for their life and waited nearby for law enforcement to arrive.

Upon their arrival, the witnesses advised deputies that suspect Baug was still hostile and inside the residence, so deputies, assisted by Angels Camp Police officers set up a perimeter and advised neighbors to shelter in place.

Initial contact with the suspect towards getting him to peacefully exit the house was not successful, so the Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) was called to the scene. Eventually, Stark says a negotiator was able to use de-escalating communication techniques and defuse the situation after which the suspect exited the front of the residence and surrendered to deputies without incident.

Baug was transported to the Calaveras County Jail and booked on charges of felony elder abuse, two counts of making criminal threats, and assigned a $150,000 bond. Stark notes as the investigation is ongoing, no further information is currently available.