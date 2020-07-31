Sunny
Sewer Inspections To Clog Travel In Crystal Falls Area Next Week

By Tracey Petersen
Crystal Falls, CA – Traffic could stink in the Crystal Falls area next week as TUD is working on a capital improvement project.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) field crews will be conducting an assessment on a section of the sewer collections system in the Crystal Falls area impacting three roadways. TUD details the work is part of the Twain Harte Interceptor assessment project. The project is being funded through the district’s $16 million Sewer Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2021-2025.

Crews will begin the inspection on Monday, August 3 and it will last through Wednesday, August 5th. The hours of operations are from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic on Crystal Falls Drive from the Clubhouse to the swimming pool on Creekside Drive and on American Drive West.

Motorists can expect up to 5- minute delays during the project work hours. Drivers are asked to use caution through the project work area.

