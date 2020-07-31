Assemblyman Bigelow Will Detail COVID Response And State Legislation

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views Views will feature District Five California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow.

During the early part of the show he will detail the impacts of COVID-19 on business at the state capitol and the types of bills that are currently being reviewed. He will also give his opinions about the state’s response.

In addition, he will detail the new state budget that took effect on July 1st. He will also speak about legislation he is authoring this session.