Child And Others Injured In Head-On Vehicle Crash

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a two-year-old boy was airlifted to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto following a head-on crash in Tuolumne County.

It happened just after 4pm on Thursday on North Fork Road about 5.5 miles south of Highway 108. CHP Officer Faustino Pulido says that 20-year-old Kayla Marie Dickerson-Childres of Merced was driving a Toyota Yaris and drifted over the double yellow lines into the path of a Dodge truck driven by Brian Finigan of Sonora. The vehicles collided head-on. Those in Finigan’s truck were not hurt, but two passengers from Copperopolis in the vehicle of Dickerson-Childres, identified as 33-year-old Melissa Ann McCullough and 25-year-old Donte Rashawn Turner, sustained moderate injuries, and were transported to Adventist Health Sonora. A two-year-old boy in the vehicle from Copperopolis, who was in a front-facing car seat, suffered “major injuries” and was flown to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto.

Officer Pulido encourages everyone to ensure that car seats are properly installed, as typically, three out of four are not. He notes that the Sonora Area CHP office has safety technicians available to inspect seats and educate parents/caregivers about proper installation and use. He says you can receive more information by calling the CHP office at 209-984-3944.