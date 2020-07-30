Public Invited To Input On Dragoon Gulch Trail, Safe School Route Proposals

Dragoon Gulch Connector Trail TCTC Image View Photos

Sonora, CA – Interested in plans for expanding the Dragoon Gulch Trail or creating a safer walk-to-school route for Jamestown students? Virtual community workshops on both are coming up.

Both events are being hosted through the Zoom platform.

The first one, scheduled for next Thursday, Aug 6 from 4 to 5 p.m., will address the City of Sonora’s plan to apply for statewide Active Transportation Program funding that would help it build a new multi-use path connecting the existing Dragoon Gulch Trail to Woods Creek Park, Sonora High School, Sonora Community Estates, the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, and surrounding areas. The virtual workshop will include a presentation about the proposed facilities after which there will be a period for public comments and questions.

Also on Thursday but from 5 to 6 p.m. another Zoom-hosted workshop will cover Tuolumne County’s plan to apply for statewide Active Transportation program funding to enable its Jamestown Safe Routes to School project. Attendees will hear a presentation followed by a comment, question-and-answer period.

The project scope includes constructing sidewalks, a multi-use path, and other improvements to increase safety for walking and biking in Jamestown. It builds on previous efforts including the Jamestown Beautification and Jamestown Sidewalks projects, which will increase safety and connectivity.

Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC) officials say exact project costs for the projects have not been nailed down yet, but they are likely to range between one and three million dollars. Engineers are currently working up project costs for the funding applications, which are due Sept. 15. To view illustrations for both projects’ proposals click into the image box.

They add that funding awards will be made sometime next spring with awarded projects getting approvals to begin work either next fall on in early 2022.

To attend either meeting, click here for online access. Or call 1-253-215-8782. The Meeting ID# is 929 2760 7075 for both (enter # after the ID number if connecting by phone).