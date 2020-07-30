Groveland Man Dies In South County Crash

Groveland, CA — A 75-year-old man from Groveland died in a vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon on Ferretti Road near Otter Court.

CHP Officer Steve Machado says the unidentified man was traveling between 35-40 miles an hour, adding, “For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the north shoulder and collided into a tree. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by other motorists, and life-saving measures were performed. Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. It was determined he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and Alcohol and Drugs are not suspected to be a factor.”

Details regarding the crash are under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family members.