Update: Grass Fire Ignites Structure In Calaveras County

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 1:40 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that the dubbed “Rainbow Fire,” which is burning in the 7400 block of Old Immigrant Trail, between Hangmans Tree and Rustlers Pass in Mountain Ranch, is a half-acre in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. She adds that one building is 50 percent engulfed in flames at this time and threatening a second structure. There is no word on the type of buildings impacted.

Original post at 1:15 p.m.: Mountain Ranch, CA — CAL Fire resources including all Columbia aircraft are battling a vegetation fire into a structure in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

The fire broke out in some grass in the 7400 block of Old Immigrant Trail, between Hangmans Tree and Rustlers Pass. Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff relays that it is a small grass fire and crews are working on knockdown of the flames in the structure, but she did not know what type of building it is. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.