Stanislaus National Forest Continues To Monitor Fires

Fires in Stanislaus National Forest - Red (Fire) Blue (Lightning Strike) View Photo

Strawberry, CA — Over the past four days there have been 13 lightning-caused fires located in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The Forest Service reports there have been around 100 lightning strikes across higher elevations over that span.

Stanislaus National Forest officials add, “Four fires are designated either contained/controlled or out. Six fires are currently being monitored, all are under 1/4 acre in size with little potential for growth.”

In addition, forest officials are responding to three recently spotted new fires caused by lightning strikes, all of which are under ¼ acre, and not threatening any structures.