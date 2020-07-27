New Funding To Fight COVID-19 In Central Valley

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks In Stockton View Photo

Stockton, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom held his daily press briefing today in the Central Valley community of Stockton.

He noted that the eight county San Joaquin Valley has undoubtedly been a hot spot for new cases.

To help fight the spread of the virus, Newsom said, “Today, we are announcing a $52-million investment, new dollars, that will be put into the Central Valley, into the eight counties, to improve our isolation protocols, our quarantine protocols, our testing protocols, and to enhance our healthcare workers.”

The money will help increase contract tracing, testing and add personal protective equipment.

Newsom noted that similar actions were taken down in Imperial County near the southern border weeks ago to help slow the spread in that hard hit region.

San Joaquin County, where the Governor spoke, has recorded over 3,800 new cases over the past 14 days, and 42 deaths.

Senator Andreas Borgeas, who represents the Mother Lode and parts of the Central Valley has put out a statement, reading, “This $52 million investment from the CDC is a positive step and demonstrates the power of a unified voice in the Central Valley. Additional funding for contact tracing, testing and healthcare personnel can help mitigate the spread of the virus so we can safely get our businesses back open and children back in school.”