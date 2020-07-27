Gas Prices Remain Well Below Last Summer

Stock Photo Gas pump View Photo

Sonora, CA — The average price of regular unleaded gasoline has increased by only a penny over the past two weeks.

The nationwide average price of $2.25 per gallon is 56-cents lower than this time a year ago. The Lundberg Survey, which tracks pump prices, notes that crude oil prices have remained stable and there is an abundant supply to meet demand. The San Francisco Bay Area has the highest average price, nationwide, at $3.27 per gallon.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded in Tuolumne County is selling between $2.75 and $2.94 and in Calaveras County between $2.90 and $3.09.