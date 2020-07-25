Rodefer Blogs About COVID-19 Negative Impacts On Youth

Sonora, CA — District Five Tuolumne County Supervisor Karl Rodefer has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

It is entitled “The Way Ahead Dealing With COVID-19.”

A big focus of the piece is the impacts of the COVID-19 stay at home directives on youth members of the community. He writes, “Human social interaction, especially with age-peer groups, is vital to the emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing of children. And while a year or two of altered living is a small fraction of the total life experience for an adult, that same time frame in the life of a youth can significantly impact development into adulthood.”

You can find Supervisor Rodefer’s blog by clicking here. He represents District Five, which includes Columbia and Jamestown.