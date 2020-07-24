‘Racist’ Facebook Post Under Scrutiny By Schools Superintendent

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County’s head educator is taking swift action against racist activities, including social media postings.

On Friday, Superintendent Cathy Parker released word that her office became aware of a racist picture/meme posted on Facebook early in the day.

“We are investigating the situation, and as it is a personnel matter, we will not be able to provide further comment,” she stated.

When pressed for details as to whether the posting was made to a personal account, Superintendant Parker reiterated, “The posting was made on Facebook and that is all I can remark on at this time.” She declined to address if her office has a written policy in place and what kinds of consequences personnel might face for racist behavior.

Her official statement follows below…

“The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS) condemns racism. It has no place in our schools or our society. Schools have the responsibility to work to eliminate racism through the education of students and staff, and by working with the broader community. Each of us, individually and collectively, is responsible for creating and nurturing an anti-racist learning environment where every child is respected and valued for who they are.

“TCSOS stands steadfast in our commitment to foster an inclusive educational environment where every student, teacher, support professional, parent, and community member is treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to fight for racial justice and civil rights for all.”