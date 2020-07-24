New Sonora Mayor Talks About Issues Facing City

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature newly appointed Sonora Mayor Matt Hawkins.

He will speak about topics ranging from the COVID-19 response, impacts on businesses, economic development, Vision Sonora, marijuana regulations, homelessness and a new social equity committee.

Hawkins was appointed Mayor by his fellow council members during the first meeting of this month and had most previously served as Vice Mayor. The term for Mayor spans two years.