California Stockpiling More Masks For COVID-19 Prevention

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says the state is working to increase its stockpile of surgical masks as the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase.

California signed a $1-billion contract with the Chinese manufacturing company BYD in April to boost the state’s supply of masks, and California will now spend an additional $315-mllion to buy 120 million more N-95 respirators and 300 million additional cloth masks.

“Providing front-line workers the protective equipment they need is critical to our state’s response to COVID-19,” said Governor Newsom.

To date, the state has distributed 86.4 million N-95 respirators and 297 million surgical masks to Californians, including those in hospitals, emergency responders, schools, farm and factory workers, nursing home workers and other essential sectors.

The state is trying to maintain a stockpile of around 100-million N-95 respirators and 200 million surgical masks.

The Governor has mandated that Californians wear face coverings in public spaces.