Supervisors To Hear Update On COVID-19 And Business Assistance

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors has a full list of items to review at today’s meeting.

The board will open with a 9am presentation from public health officials about the latest efforts in the response to COVID-19. We reported yesterday that the county had 17 new cases spanning from Saturday through Monday.

Immediately after there will be a presentation about the county’s efforts to use social media to connect to the community.

Then at 10am, there will be a report from Cole Przybyla about the actions taken over the past year as the Director of Innovation and Business Assistance.

Today there will also be a vote to declare this week as “Probation Services Week,” a discussion about a new project planned by the Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions group and public hearings regarding Community Development Block Grant applications.

