Update: Helicopter Crashes In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Helicopter Crash In Calaveras County

Update at 10:45am: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. Greg Stark, confirms that a helicopter crashed this morning in an area off Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Springs. It is a helicopter that is contracted with PG&E. He adds that there are “minor injuries” reported. It ignited a small fire that was quickly controlled by arriving officials. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Original story posted at 10:20am: San Andreas, CA — Numerous emergency responders are heading to a report of a helicopter crash in a field located off Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Springs.

The CHP indicates that the helicopter crashed near a ranch property and it started a small fire. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters are also responding. No additional information is immediately available. Be prepared for activity in the area.

