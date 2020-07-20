Federal Officials Investigating Suspicious Fire In Yosemite

Fire in Ahwahnee Meadow View Photos

Yosemite, CA — A fire that ignited in the Ahwahnee Meadow in Yosemite National Park is actively under investigation.

The National Park Service is seeking tips from the public regarding who was responsible for igniting the fire shortly after sunset on July 15. It was extinguished by arriving firefighters and it is believed to be “human-caused.” Tips can be anonymous.

You can call the Investigative Services tip line at 1-888-653-0009. You can also email nps_isb@nps.gov.

The National Park Service reports that there have been seven human-caused fires investigated in the park since the beginning of 2020.