Coronavirus Found In Yosemite’s Raw Sewage Water

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yosemite National Park, but tests conducted on sewage water find that many people in the park were infected.

The Mariposa County Health Department sent samples of untreated wastewater to the lab Biobot Analytics in Massachusetts and the company reported back that it is possible that around 170 people in the valley were infected with COVID-19.

The Associated Press reports that none of the park employees, or visitors, have tested positive at the park’s health clinic since Yosemite began a phased reopening on June 11. The park is only allowing half of the average vehicle traffic to enter the park, and visitor centers are closed.

The Mariposa County Public Health Department hopes that the testing will make people more vigilant and aware that the virus is present. The results were from the Independence Day weekend and tests are continuing weekly. Funding for the effort will be covered by the federal CARES Act.