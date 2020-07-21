Democrats: McConnell Has Dragged His Feet On Coronavirus Bill

Microphone and US Flag View Photo

During the Democratic Weekly Address, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for drawing red lines on what provisions should be included in the next round of coronavirus legislation.

Hassan was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This week, the Democrats did not provide a written transcript of their own Weekly Address.

During the five minute and four second audio address, Hassan touted proposals from Democratic members of Congress “that match the size and scope” of the HEROES Act, which is the legislation that was passed by the House.

Hassan remarked, “Congress must act now to provide additional relief. Since May, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has dragged his feet on providing Americans with the help that they need, even saying that he didn’t feel urgency to act. Well, Leader McConnell’s finally said that he’s willing to work on additional legislation. But unfortunately, he’s drawn red lines on what should be included in a new package. Democrats have been listening to people across the country, and have put forward proposals that match the size and scope of the HEROES Act passed by the House now two months ago. These proposals would help save lives and begin to get our economy back on track. Our approach bolsters public health and delivers direct support for individuals and small businesses, so that we can rebuild our economy.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.