New Program For Complaints And Help In Following State COVID-19 Restrictions

Medical masks and gloves View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County has set up a new public health division that includes site visits for businesses and facilities not in compliance with state COVID-19 restrictions.

Public complaints will be used to help locate those in non-compliance. Then staff from the newly created COVID-19 Education and Compliance Division of the Public Health Department, through on-site visits, will provide technical support, information and resources to help the parties reach compliance. The county also notes that some funding has been made available through a CARES COVID-19 grant to provide reimbursement to businesses for the purchase of required personal protective equipment (PPE). That includes face coverings, gloves, and safety supplies necessary to comply with state regulations while also providing a safe environment for staff and patrons.

Health officials convey these activities will also help build relationships with the community and business owner. In a written release from public health, it expresses the need for this division as cases continue to climb, stating, “Compliance with state health orders and regulations are important to reducing the risk of disease transmission, protecting those most vulnerable to the disease, and reducing the impact to our healthcare system while allowing for the county to rebuild economic vitality.”

The new division will be made up of additional staff from Health and Human Services Agency and those recently furloughed from the county. Onboarding and staff training will begin on Monday (July 20th) with the program being implemented a week later, on Monday, July 27th.

The public can contact the division by email at Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov or call (209) 533-7440.