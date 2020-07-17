Helicopters Up During Planned Power Outage Exercise

PG&E Helicopter Inspects Power Lines View Photo

There is no need to be alarmed if you spot helicopters today flying near power lines spread over a wide area between Yosemite National Park and New Melones Reservoir, as well as sections of Calaveras and Amador counties.

PG&E reports that the flights are part of a company-wide Public Safety Power Shutoff preparedness exercise that got underway at 9am and will conclude at around 4pm.

PG&E Spokesperson Brandi Merlo reports, “As part of the exercise PG&E crews are patrolling circuits that could be affected if a Public Safety Power Shutoff becomes necessary this summer. The patrols will be conducted by crews on the ground, and by using helicopters.”

During an actual PSPS event, crews will inspect de-energized lines to identify and repair damage before restoring power.