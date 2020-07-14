A Brawl Left One Man In Handcuffs And Other With Serious Injuries

Angels Camp Police Department View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – A brawl ended with one man in handcuffs and another with serious injuries in Angels Camp.

Police responded to a report of two adult males in a physical fight in the 1400 block of Vallecito Road near Angels Creek on Monday around 6 p.m. When officers arrived just about three minutes later, the scuffle was over, but one man was badly beaten. He sustained major injuries and had to be taken by ambulance to Mark Twain Medical Center.

During questioning, witnesses reported that the fight broke out after the two men were arguing with each other, but no details were released regarding what the verbal disagreement was about. Officers arrested 42-year-old Anthony Howard for felony battery involving serious bodily injury and he was booked into the Calaveras County Jail.