Comparing Seasonal Flu Deaths Versus COVID-19

Mariposa, CA — After receiving questions about whether the seasonal flu is just as deadly as COVID-19, the Mariposa County Public Health Department has released some statistics.

The health department reports that there were an estimated 24,000-62,000 deaths from the seasonal flu in the US during the peak flu season running from October 1st of last year to April 24 of this year (nearly seven months). Related to COVID-19, there have been over 133,000 deaths reported in the US since February 29th (Just under five months).

The health department, led by Dr. Eric Sergienko, states, “The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly. Since this disease is caused by a new virus, people do not have immunity to it, and a vaccine may be many months away. Doctors and scientists are working to estimate the mortality rate of COVID-19, but at present, it is thought to be substantially higher than that of most strains of the flu.”

Mariposa County has had 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Tuolumne County has had 73, and Calaveras County has had 67. There have been no deaths in the three counties.

