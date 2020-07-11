Another Fire Sparked In Same Area Of Clements As Yesterday

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Clements, CA — For the second day in a row, CAL Fire TCU crews are being called to the Clements area in Eastern San Joaquin County for a report of a vegetation fire.

The flames are located in the same area as yesterday’s 20-acre grass fire, detailed here, in the vicinity of Clements Road and Acampo Road off Highway 12 and west of the Camanche Reservoir. CAL Fire reports that six engines are heading to the scene. It is unclear as to whether is a possible hot spot the reignited. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

