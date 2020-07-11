Sunny
94.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Another Fire Sparked In Same Area Of Clements As Yesterday

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Cal Fire Truck

Cal Fire Truck

Photo Icon View Photo

Clements, CA — For the second day in a row, CAL Fire TCU crews are being called to the Clements area in Eastern San Joaquin County for a report of a vegetation fire.

The flames are located in the same area as yesterday’s 20-acre grass fire, detailed here, in the vicinity of Clements Road and Acampo Road off Highway 12 and west of the Camanche Reservoir.  CAL Fire reports that six engines are heading to the scene. It is unclear as to whether is a possible hot spot the reignited. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Clements Road near Acampo Road, Clements, Eastern San Joaquin County

loading map - please wait...

Clements Road near Acampo Road, Clements, Eastern San Joaquin County 38.177434, -121.077335 (Directions)

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert