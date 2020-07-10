Update: CAL Fire TCU Working On Fire In Clements Area

Fire in Clements area View Photo

Update at 2:55 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have stopped the forward progress on a grass fire burning in the Clements area of Eastern San Joaquin County. The fire remains 20 acres in size and burning in the 20400 block of East Acampo Road near North Clements Road, off Highway 12 and west of the Camanche Reservoir. Originally, CAL Fire reported that the flames broke out around a dozer in the grass.

All of Columbia aircraft have returned to base. One engine will remain on scene working to gain full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours.

Update at 2:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews are making “decent progress” on a grass fire burning in the Clements area of Eastern San Joaquin County. The fire is 20 acres in size and was originally reported as a dozer in some grass that caught on fire in the 20400 block of East Acampo Road near North Clements Road, off Highway 12 and west of the Camanche Reservoir. They add that the flames are being held up on one side thanks to an orchard. No structures are threatened at this time.

Original post at 2:04 p.m.: Clements, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in the Clements area of Eastern San Joaquin County.

The blaze is located in the 20400 block of East Acampo Road near North Clements Road, off Highway 12 and west of the Camanche Reservoir. CAL Fire relays that the flames broke out around a dozer in the grass, but no size was available and there are no further details regarding the blaze. An update will be provided as soon as more details come into the newsroom.