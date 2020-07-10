Tuolumne County Man Arrested On Sex Charges

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — An east Sonora man was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on a $200,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division received a report of “suspected child abuse.” The office reports, “The investigation led to the arrest of 50-year-old Taj Matney of Sonora on Tuesday for three charges of oral copulation of a victim 10 years old or under. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no further details are being released.”

An investigation is ongoing. Booking logs note that he was taken into custody at around 6:15pm on Tuesday.