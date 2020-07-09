Deputies Responding To Bin Diver Complaint Nab Alleged Vehicle Thief

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Deputies responding to a complaint of a man rummaging through a residential recycling bin nabbed an alleged vehicle thief.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, around noontime Wednesday, dispatch took the call and dispatched a deputy to the 1800-block of Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the suspect, 34-year-old Michael Rabe of Lincoln, and upon further investigation determined the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Stockton.

The CHP San Andreas Unit was called in to assist and return the vehicle to its registered owner. Rabe was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on felony charges of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property and assigned a $25,000 bail.