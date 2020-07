Update at 10:40am: CAL Fire reports that a vegetation fire near J-59 and Old La Grange Road has been contained at one acre. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Original story posted at 10:16am: La Grange, CA — Officials are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of J-59 near Old La Grange Road.

The size of the fire is not immediately clear. Be prepared for activity. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.