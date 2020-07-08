Update: Fire Reported At Jacksonville Road and Hwy 49

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 4:07 p.m.: The Jacksonville Fire incident in Moccasin is out.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire was extinguished upon units’ arrival and burned one-tenth of an acre. The cause remains under investigation. She further clarifies that the fire location was Jacksonville Road a mile south of Twist Road.

Original Post at 3:49 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia aircraft are among the resources being called to a reported vegetation fire in the Moccasin area.

The Jacksonville incident, as it is being called, is in the vicinity of Jacksonville Road and Highway 49.

No further details are yet available. We’ll provide more information when it comes to the NewsCenter.