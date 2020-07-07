Sunny
Tuolumne County COVID-19 Cases Now At 57

By Tori James
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health officials reported four new cases were identified in the county Tuesday, bringing the total to 57.

They say all the new cases are isolating at home and at this time, it does not appear that any of the new cases are associated with any existing clusters.

Five cases have been moved from isolation to recovered status and two non-resident cases have been assigned to their county of residence, leaving one still to be assigned back that is not in the Tuolumne County official case count.

The County Public Health office is planning to share more demographic and status information in a new report format currently being built.

